OPPO A92 Gains Endorsement From Two Kenyan Celebrities

OPPO has announced two celebrities, Laura and Moji as the brand ambassadors for the recently launched OPPO A92 smartphone. The two creatives will be representing the brand for the next 12 months.

As we well know, brand ambassadors are one of the several methods that companies use to market new products. Local personalities seem to be the best way that various smartphone brands choose in order to engage with consumers across the country.

“We chose the two talents because of their high-quality and aesthetic images and videos in their content. we believe content creation is an art of storytelling. Finding unique ways of crafting and creating content adds value to people’s lives,” said Muthoni Wachira, Communication Manager at OPPO Kenya.

Both Moji and Laura are well known for their gospel music and also create content on their YouTube channels that have garnered decent subscription audiences.

The OPPO A92 that will be endorsed by the two launched in Kenya recently at a starting price of KES 30,000. It features a decent set of specs including a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display. Under the chassis lies 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage alongside the Snapdragon 665 processor.

For the photogenic, the phone houses a rear triple camera setup. This includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The screen, on the other hand, houses a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera.

All this is powered by the phone’s huge 5000mAh battery, USB-C port and runs on Android 10. We have done a review of the OPPO A92 which you might want to check out.