Xiaomi is Apparently Working on iOS 14-Like Back Tap Feature

Xiaomi has been reported to work on a back-tap feature for its next version of MIUI, following Android and iOS.

As we well know, Google and Apple have been working to bring out a number of features for the Android 11 and iOS 14. Among the many updates is the ability to initiate actions through the back cover. This includes play/pause music, taking screenshots, switching the flashlight and opening camera all by tapping the back of the phone.

This was particularly made famous during Apple’s reveal of iOS 14. Xiaomi now seems to be borrowing a pointer from the iOS book by bringing in this feature. However, this could come pretty soon as the Chinese company is looking to bring it on MIUI 12.

The code of this feature was noticed by XDA Developers in the latest beta of MIUI 12. The tipster was able to access the settings of the feature but reports that it is not on the Redmi Note 7 yet. According to the shared screenshots, the feature supports two options; double-tap and triple tap.

Once launched, users will be able to choose one of the five options: take a screenshot, turn on torch, (launch) control centre, open notification shade, or launch the camera.

Xiaomi plans to roll out MIUI 12 to about 23 smartphone models next month. Of course, this will be in phases according to regions but we should soon expect to be out globally. More features coming with the MIUI 12 include Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer.

This is alongside others like privacy protection, smoother animations and multitasking by floating windows.