Telegram has done it again with a few new features that should tickle your fancy. In a blog post, they explained all their new features and here are some we found quite interesting.

5 Cool Features Telegram Has Introduced

Profile Videos

Instead of regular pictures, you can now upload a video to your profile. Just like TikTok, you can choose any frame you like for your static profile picture in chats.

From here you can use Telegrams in house media editor to enhance the video quality. Speaking of videos, you can now do this:

Mini-thumbnails

Ever wondered whether the incoming picture is just another meme or that selfie you’ve been waiting for? Get an idea of what media is in a message right away thanks to the new chat list thumbnails.

Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop

In the update, Telegram now lets you stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. Mobile users have been enjoying this feature and today it’s coming to the multi-platform Telegram Desktop.

More Animated Emojis

Telegram is adding a few new emojis to their already large inventory. To get one of them in a chat, simply send a message with a single emoji and watch it jump to life.

Send Up to 2gb Worth of Data

I’ll leave it to Telegram to tell you their new prospects:

“Since 2014, Telegram users have been sharing files up to 1,5 GB each, which happens to be 93 times larger than 16 MB (which is a totally random number, we have no idea what it could possibly mean).

From now on, you can send unlimited numbers of media and files of any kind – up to 2 GB each.”