TECNO Launches Its First Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The world of wireless earbuds is getting big and it just got even bigger when TECNO announced its own. The smartphone company today launched its first truly wireless stereo (TWS) buds dubbed Hipods H2 in India.

According to TECNO, the TWS earbuds offer Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) tech. This is alongside 24 hours of battery life on each side.

When it comes to design, one would say that they resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds but with a boxier finish. Both buds also feature a small LED light to indicate when they are on or charging.

Speaking of charging, the case comes in a flat square shape offering up to 24 hours of battery life. TECNO claims that 15 minutes of charging will ensure two hours of battery life for each bud.

Thanks to the ENC tech, the TECNO Hipods H2 let in less ambient sound while on calls. The buds also support dual microphones as well. Additionally, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for protection from rain or sweat.

The Hipods H2 earbuds are also equipped with an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology for better sound quality

Users are also lucky to get touch controls for calls, music change, volume and activating the built-in voice assistant as well. TECNO highlighted that the Hipods H2 have a latency of just 120ms that will enable fast sync between audio and video.

Connectivity is supported by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 version. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the buds also come with a smart pop-up interface for instant pairing and one-click connection.

Pricing

The earbuds have just started launching internationally so it would be a matter of time before they come into the Kenyan market. Moreover, the buds are selling at Rs.2000 (about KES 2,800) in India, so it would be reasonable to expect them to sell at that range in Kenya.