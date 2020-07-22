ASUS ROG Phone 3 Confirmed To Pack A Huge 6000mAh Battery

The third instalment of the ASUS ROG Phone series has now made headlines as we await its launch. However, we will not need to speak much about rumours since the company just confirmed that the phone will be packing a 6,000mAh battery. Anyone that has to charge their devices every hour knows how huge this really is.

This was made official by ASUS on micro-blogging website Weibo. This was revealed alongside the date and time for the launch event happening in China. This battery capacity is no surprise as the phone’s predecessors are known quite well for its 6,000mAh. In fact, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 launched last year with the same battery size.

The company did not share any other details about the phone that is set to launch internationally today at 5.45 pm Kenyan time. Nevertheless, other reports claim that the phone will come with various gaming accessories. This includes the Kuna Gamepad, TwinView Dock, Lightning Armor Case and the AeroActive Cooler (names not confirmed).

Considering all these exterior gadgets came together with the ROG Phone 2 as well, there is a lot that will be similar to this upcoming phone. Reportedly, the phone comes with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What would be slightly different is the LED holes that will be featured on the phone’s case showing off the ROG logo. After all, it is a gaming phone that needs to be shown off.

Details about the display are one that gamers would want to know. ROG phone 2 was quite famous for debuting the 120Hz refresh rate that has now become a norm across various brands.

All this will certainly be confirmed during the launch.