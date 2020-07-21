Home TechKitchen

5 Clever Smart Kitchen Appliances You Can Buy Online

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Image Courtesy Thermomix
Tweet This!

Well, it wouldnt be Gagets Africa if we didn’t talk about gadgets now would it? Well, in this article we are looking at some kitchen appliances to spruce up your kitchen.

5 Smart Kitchen Appliances

Electric Knife Sharpener

Smart Kitchen Appliances

Electric knife sharpeners are handy and easy to use. Their precision whne sharpening gives your knives a razor sharp edge in seconds. This exact brand is on Jumia but there are many more you can look out for.

Price: KES 790

Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer
Smart Kitchen Appliances
Sure, it can’t connect to Alexa, but this handy, affordable little gadget is a lifesaver in the kitchen. For recipes that need constant stirring, just pop it in the pan, set the timer, and it’ll stir your dish for you—no elbow grease required.

You can order it from uncommongoods.com since they now ship to Kenya. It costs about KES 2,500.

Smart WiFi Air Fryer
This air fryer has 11 cooking modes, pairs with an app that helps you cook more than 100 different recipes and controls its settings, and pairs with Alexa, so you can use it without even touching a button.
Price: KES 30,000**
Balance Smart Personal Blender
Here is a smart blender that connects to Bluetooth. Additionally, through its app, you can update your grocery list and track nutritional information for all your favourite smoothies.
Price: KES 10,570
2-Slice High-Speed Smart Toaster

Yes, smart toasters really do exist! This particular toaster from Revolution boasts being the first-ever touch-screen toaster. Plus, it features smart cooking sensors that perfectly toast bread, bagels, waffles, toaster pastries, and English muffins to your liking. It also has a 15-second reheat function for when your toast gets cold.

Check This Out:  Samsung Launches New 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV in Kenya

Price: KES 40,000**

All prices are subject to change

Tweet This!

OPPO Enco W31 Wireless Earbuds Review – Affordable But Are They Good?

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion