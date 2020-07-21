5 Clever Smart Kitchen Appliances You Can Buy Online

Well, it wouldnt be Gagets Africa if we didn’t talk about gadgets now would it? Well, in this article we are looking at some kitchen appliances to spruce up your kitchen.
5 Smart Kitchen Appliances
Electric Knife Sharpener
Electric knife sharpeners are handy and easy to use. Their precision whne sharpening gives your knives a razor sharp edge in seconds. This exact brand is on Jumia but there are many more you can look out for.
Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer
You can order it from uncommongoods.com since they now ship to Kenya. It costs about KES 2,500.
Smart WiFi Air Fryer
Balance Smart Personal Blender
2-Slice High-Speed Smart Toaster
Yes, smart toasters really do exist! This particular toaster from Revolution boasts being the first-ever touch-screen toaster. Plus, it features smart cooking sensors that perfectly toast bread, bagels, waffles, toaster pastries, and English muffins to your liking. It also has a 15-second reheat function for when your toast gets cold.
