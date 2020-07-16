Instagram’s New Shop Let’s You Buy Products Without Leaving the App

In a blog post today by Instagram, the social media platform introduced Instagram Shop. They say it is a new destination in Explore that makes it easier to shop from brands and creators.

Instagram Shop

The new feature will let you:

Discover the latest trends

Get personalized recommendations

Preview exclusive launches, all in one place

From here, you can browse and buy the products without having to leave the app. The company says that Instagram Shop is rolling out in the US today and will expand globally in the coming weeks.

As is expected, Instagram Shop will have fresh collections and products from brands and creators. It will also have special curations from their social shopping channel, @shop.

Instagram has slowly been adding shopping features to its app. Last year, it enabled in-app purchases began allowing users to tag the products in their photos and their video content, making them more monetizable.

When the feature comes to us, users can look out for checkout arrows that show the products you can buy directly on Instagram without leaving the app.

Instagram also teased that later this year, they’re adding a new Shop tab in the navigation bar. This will make it so that you can get to the feature in just one tap. The Verge also notes that Instagram will charge a fee for those who use this feature.

More details will be updated to this article when the feature comes to Kenya.