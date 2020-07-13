OPPO Expected To Reveal Tech That Charges Phones In Under 15 Minutes

Let’s just say that OPPO is moving crazy when it comes to fast charging solutions. Last year saw the company introduce its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging tech in September. That didn’t seem to be enough as OPPO has now started teasing its next-gen fast charging solution. This will be double that, delivering crazy 125W charging speeds.

Not all details have been revealed yet although the company confirmed that the tech will be officially be launched on July 15th.

In case you wonder what all this is, last year’s 65W charging tech is capable to fill up a 4000mAh in just 30 minutes. This 125W fast charging tech is then expected to most likely juice up a phone with the same battery in less than 15 minutes. For us, who have to wait at least an hour to charge up or phones, this solution is nothing short of magic.

That is not to say that other rival companies won’t be eyeing to offer similar solutions. In fact, Vivo’s IQOO sub-brand officially launched its own 120W charging tech today. IQOO noted that its 120W FlashCharge solution will be able to charge a 4000mAh dual-cell battery in just 15 minutes. So it would be reasonable to expect OPPO to do the same, come Wednesday.

Xiaomi’s Realme is also said to be working on its own charging solutions, dubbed “UltraDart”. So, this is definitely something that we will start to see a lot on various smartphone brands, especially for flagships.

Speaking of flagship devices, OPPO’s 120W charging tech is expected to launch first on its upcoming high-end smartphone. Of course, we will just have to wait till Wednesday to know exactly which smartphone this will be.