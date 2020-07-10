NTSA TIMS To Experience Outage Following Scheduled System Upgrade

Anyone that had planned to use the NTSA Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) might have to schedule for later. The National Transport and Safety Authority took to social media to inform Kenyans that there will be a downtime sometime this weekend. This is due to a scheduled system upgrade taking place from today at 3pm to Saturday the 11th 11 am.

The announcement was actually a reminder to a prior notice that stated that the upgrade was scheduled to take place at three intervals. This weekend will be the second instance as the last is planned for Friday the 17th.

Our system upgrade is scheduled from Friday 3pm to Saturday 11am.

During these days and time, all our services will be unavailable to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The statement is not as detailed as one would wish but whatever is planned to get better will be realised later on by clients across the country. Nevertheless, the agency made it clear that anyone who wishes to access services can visit the offices as they are still open.

This comes about three months after NTSA decided to suspend the issuance of digital driving licences driving tests and motor vehicle inspection services. This, according to NTSA, was part of an effort meant to curb the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

The move saw a number of motorists across the country miss the July 1st deadline that was set by the agency for acquiring the digital document. It is, however, safe to say that operations have been getting back to normal over the past few weeks.

Currently, a number of drivers and motorists holding the digital licences are hoping that this system upgrade will improve the already existing services. There had been reports of having new features including a new biometric system which are yet to be implemented.