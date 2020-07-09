Safaricom Announces Yet Another Scheduled Service Outage For M-PESA

Whether it’s issues to do with the service or just upgrades, it is clear that Safaricom seems to be doing this a lot lately. This would be about the fifth time that the telco has announced scheduled maintenance, this one set to take place tonight.

According to the statement, this will bring an outage between starting from 2359 hrs to 0500 hrs. Anyone that wanted to conduct any M-PESA transactions then might want to do them before then or schedule for later.

“To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time.” the statement read in part.

“In this regard, our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance tonight Thursday 9th July 2020, starting from 2359 hrs to 0500 hrs. During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable. The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least inconvenience to our customers.”

As always, the statement does not include an exact reason for the maintenance. What makes it less scary is the fact that these announcements are made well prior so every user can be forewarned.

Hopefully, the mobile money service is meant to get better and offer more efficiency with time.

The announcement also comes shortly after the government extended its deal with telcos and banks to waiver transaction charges. Despite the losses that the likes of Safaricom have been reporting, the cause has been welcome at this time when confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to spike faster than ever before in the country.