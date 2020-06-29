Deals

Here Are Some of the Best Safaricom Open Day Smartphone Deals

It’s open day again over at the Safaricom Masoko shop and they have some gadget deals for you. They range from chargers, SD cards and earphones but for now, here are some of the best smartphones on offer up on their site. 

Safaricom Open Day Smartphone Deals

NOKIA 2.3

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi.
  • Helio A22, Quad Core, 2 GHz Processor.
  • 2 GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt.
  • 4000 mAh Battery.
  • 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520 px Display with Water Drop Notch.
  • 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera.
  • Memory Card Supported, up to 512 GB.
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)

Price: KES 12,300

Infinix S5

  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • Main camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Display: 6.6 inch
  • Processor: Helio P22
  • Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi
  • Colours: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue
  • OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Price: KES 15,500

Oppo A31

  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery: 4230 mAh
  • Main camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Display: 6.4 inch
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
  • Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G,VoLTE, Wi-Fi
  • Colours: Fantasy White, Mystery Black
  • OS: Android 10.0

Price: KES 19,000

Samsung a51

  • RAM:4GB
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • Battery:  4,000mAh
  • Main camera: 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Display: 6.5 inch
  • Processor: Exynos 9611
  • Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi
  • Colours: Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
  • OS: Android 10.0
Price: KES 33,000

iPhone 7

  • 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, NFC
  • Quad-Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt
  • 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px display
  • 12 MP Camera with flash
  • Memory Card Not Supported
  • iOS, v10

Price KES 47,000

The prices and specifications may differ depending on when you decide to purchase any of these devices. Here’s how to make an order on Masoko.

