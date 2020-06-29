Here Are Some of the Best Safaricom Open Day Smartphone Deals

It’s open day again over at the Safaricom Masoko shop and they have some gadget deals for you. They range from chargers, SD cards and earphones but for now, here are some of the best smartphones on offer up on their site.

Safaricom Open Day Smartphone Deals

NOKIA 2.3

Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi.

Helio A22, Quad Core, 2 GHz Processor.

2 GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt.

4000 mAh Battery.

6.2 inches, 720 x 1520 px Display with Water Drop Notch.

13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera.

Memory Card Supported, up to 512 GB.

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Price: KES 12,300

Infinix S5

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Main camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor

Front camera: 32 MP

Display: 6.6 inch

Processor: Helio P22

Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi

Colours: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Price: KES 15,500

Oppo A31

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 4230 mAh

Main camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Display: 6.4 inch

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G,VoLTE, Wi-Fi

Colours: Fantasy White, Mystery Black

OS: Android 10.0

Price: KES 19,000

Samsung a51

RAM:4GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Main camera: 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Display: 6.5 inch

Processor: Exynos 9611

Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi

Colours: Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink

OS: Android 10.0

Price: KES 33,000

iPhone 7

4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, NFC

Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt

5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px display

5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px display

12 MP Camera with flash

iOS, v10

Price KES 47,000

The prices and specifications may differ depending on when you decide to purchase any of these devices. Here’s how to make an order on Masoko.