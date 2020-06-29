Here Are Some of the Best Safaricom Open Day Smartphone Deals

It’s open day again over at the Safaricom Masoko shop and they have some gadget deals for you. They range from chargers, SD cards and earphones but for now, here are some of the best smartphones on offer up on their site.
NOKIA 2.3
- Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi.
- Helio A22, Quad Core, 2 GHz Processor.
- 2 GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt.
- 4000 mAh Battery.
- 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520 px Display with Water Drop Notch.
- 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera.
- Memory Card Supported, up to 512 GB.
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
Price: KES 12,300
Infinix S5
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Main camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Display: 6.6 inch
- Processor: Helio P22
- Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi
- Colours: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue
- OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)
Price: KES 15,500
Oppo A31
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- Battery: 4230 mAh
- Main camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Display: 6.4 inch
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
- Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G,VoLTE, Wi-Fi
- Colours: Fantasy White, Mystery Black
- OS: Android 10.0
Price: KES 19,000
Samsung a51
- RAM:4GB
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Main camera: 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Display: 6.5 inch
- Processor: Exynos 9611
- Connectivity: Dual sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi
- Colours: Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
- OS: Android 10.0
Price: KES 33,000
iPhone 7
- 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, NFC
- Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt
- 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px display
- 12 MP Camera with flash
- Memory Card Not Supported
- iOS, v10
Price KES 47,000
The prices and specifications may differ depending on when you decide to purchase any of these devices. Here’s how to make an order on Masoko.
