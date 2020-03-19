Here Are Some Masoko Phone Offers You Should Look Out For

Masoko is an online marketplace that gives you a wide variety of unique items, where you can sell your commodities to a diverse market. They have phones with discounts up to 40% off and others with some bundled gifts. Here are some of the Masoko phone offers you can look out for..

Masoko Offers

How To Place an Order on Masoko?

Once you log on to www.masoko.com…

Click the “Add to Cart” button. After adding the item to the cart, a popup on the side will appear, giving you the options to either continue shopping or to check out. You can also click on ‘My Cart’ to check out.

If you have an account and have not logged on, you will be prompted to ‘Sign In’ to your account or if you do not have an account, you will be required to ‘Register’ and create a new account if this is your first order. You can also check out as a guest.

Enter a ‘Shipping Address, choose a shipping method, and enter your payment information.

Review your order details. Be sure you’ve applied any Gift Cards or promotional codes you would like to use on your order.

Click ‘Place your order’.

Once payment has gone through you will then receive an email with the order details, and a text that the order has been confirmed.

Pay Via M-PESA, Visa or Master Card.

Masoko, Safaricom’s e-commerce platform hasn’t exactly been the telco’s favourite child. Two years down the line and Masoko has little to show for itself. The platform has been riddled with complaints of late deliveries as well as lack of product variety compared to the competitors in the market.

The issue of delivery logistics has been one that has challenged all the players in this sector and Masoko has been trying its best to figure things out through partnerships with logistics services such as Sendy and Fargo Courier.

