iPhone 12 Will Likely Ship Without Earbuds and Charging Adapter

It is no news by now that the iPhone 12 is expected to leave out the white wired earpods that people have been used to getting with every new iPhone. But it now looks like owners of this year’s iPhone lineup will be missing much more on the shipping box.

According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be leaving out the power adapter as well. Ming is the same person that took to social media last month with a prediction that the earpods will maybe have to be bought separately for those that really want it.

Kuo added that getting rid of these in-box accessories is likely meant to help Apple offset the cost of the iPhone 12’s 5G networking components. Additionally, 9To5Mac reported that the analyst believes is doing this to discontinue both the current 5W and 18 W chargers in favour of the new 20 W model.

However, this wouldn’t hurt many people that plan to get the iPhone 12. It is clear that many of them already have power adapters and earpods, so they would be able to continue using them with the new model. But there is no doubt that this will spark complaints from a number of people, especially first-time iPhone owners. The removal of the earbuds would also be seen as an effort by Apple to market the Airpods and Airpods Pro more to the loyal iPhone users.

Rumours about the iPhone 12 continue to surface as we await the launch later this year and definitely more is set to make headlines. But it all needs to be taken with a pinch of salt considering nothing is confirmed yet.