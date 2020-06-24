Kenya Power Calls Out Fake News on Power Outages in the Country

Misinformation can lead to countrywide devastation. Yesterday, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) announced that some areas in Kenya will experience a power outage today from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, someone misunderstood this and is posting some wrong information about the whole situation.

Kenya Power Calls out the Fake News

Good afternoon. Please receive the scheduled outages planned for tomorrow, Wednesday 24 June 2020. The full list is always available from our website through this link: https://t.co/mzD2qgzBFc ^SW pic.twitter.com/xzjH4IBK0v — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) June 23, 2020

The above tweet shows specific counties and areas that will be hit but this outage. For example, in Nairobi, only Runda area in Nairobi will experience the outage. In Nyandarua County, it is parts of Kipipiri. It nowhere states that the entire county will be affected.

Now, unfortunately, someone has been spreading news that entire counties will be faced with this outage. Man is to error and the person probably had good intentions to let everyone know about what is happening in the country. However, the lack of attention to detail causes quite the stir online.

The screenshot is doing rounds on social media and is putting some people on high alert.

Na vile nilicharge simu ka mjinga — Austin Tunoi (@TunoiAustin) June 24, 2020

Many people on Twitter are saying that they had already started charging up all their devices in preparation for the outage. In reality, only a few places in each county will be affected by this.

It is very easy to mistake something small that will cause a ripple effect in the whole country. We might not know the repercussions immediately but it is important to get all the facts straight.