Apex Legends is Coming To Mobile To Challenge Call of Duty and PUBG

The world of battle royale games has been growing at an astonishing rate and more so for mobile gamers. We have had mobile versions of PUBG, Fortnite and even Call of Duty that launched in 2019. But one popular game has been missing in the scene for years, Apex Legends.

The shooter game made by EA has been enjoyed for a while by console and PC players and it seems to be the right time for the company to extend its tent further.

During a conference call, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson revealed the plans saying, “We’ve talked about having Apex Legends in the soft launch by the end of the year.”

The soft launch means that the company will initially be launched in a few specific markets before it gets released globally. Unfortunately, no information has been released about which regions will be lucky enough to have a first look of the game.

Seeing how we’re almost at the end of June, the game is expected to grace our smartphones in the next few months. Apex Legends is free to play on consoles and PC so it wouldn’t be any different on Android and iOS.

However, what would be questioned by many players is the various problems that the game has been having on console and PC. A number of gamers around the world have been faced by cases of server downtime that interrupts gameplay on various occasions. Hopefully, EA will be careful enough to address all issues during testing.

Apex Legends is popular for its fast-paced gameplay, vast maps and a huge variety of weapons and characters. So, it will be thrilling to see what the billions of mobile gamers get to inherit from the game that is on the verge to challenge the likes of PUBG and Call of Duty.