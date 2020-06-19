FIFA 21 Release Date Announced Alongside First-Look Trailer

You’ve been asking for it and now you have it. FIFA 21 is on its way. The latest entry from EA Sports was announced on 18th June during the EA Play Live 2020 Live stream event. This is one of the many events that have been planned to replace the E3 that was cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the event, EA did confirm that FIFA 21 will be releasing worldwide on October 9th after giving viewers a snake peek at the new game. This release date, unfortunately, relates to only PS4, Xbox One and PC but what everyone clearly wants to know is when it will be going to the next-gen consoles.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are expected to launch anytime late this year so, the many players that will be rushing to buy them will obviously want to know their fate. However, no word was said about this although one would assume that the developers are considering all this. After all, it will be bad for them if they don’t.

The pre-order for FIFA 21 was also announced to begin on October 6th. Alternatively, subscribers of EA Access and Origin Access will be able to get the first tase of the game much earlier on October 1st.

The trailer clip was broadcasted to tease FIFA 21 alongside American football simulator, Madden NFL 21. The video mainly featured Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, suggesting that he could probably be the new game’s next cover star.

Feel Next Level 🎮⚽️#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X ➡️ https://t.co/i8H6ot8dPS pic.twitter.com/EZ2CIZW3aT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2020

EA Sports did also promise to reveal more details about FIFA 21 gameplay, career mode, Volta, Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team in August.

It is no news that FIFA 20 was heavily criticised for its career mode and some of the new gameplay features even after numerous updates. So, it will be interesting to see what EA Sports decided to do with the new instalment.