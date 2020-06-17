How To Apply For An Internship at The Public Service Commission

Yesterday, 6,000 paid internship positions were announced by the government through the Public Service Commission of Kenya (PSCK). The application is ongoing and here are two simple ways you can send in your application.

Public Service Commission: How To Apply

Requirements

Be a Kenyan Citizen Have knowledge and experience in the field of broadcasting, Information technology, telecommunications, postal systems, finance or any other relevant field.

Shortlisted candidates will all be published in Print media and the PSC website. At the interviews, they will present their:

National ID

Academic certificates and transcripts

Any other supporting documents Clearance from the KRA, Ethics and AntiCorruption commission, HELB, Credit Bureaus and the DCI

Recommendations from relevant professionals

There are 8 posts for member applicants and one post for chairperson applicants

Applying

If you believe you are qualified, you may submit either a hard or soft copy application together with all the supporting documents

Hard copy applications: Seal and mark the envelope with the following information; “Application for Chairperson, Universal Service Advisory Council” or “Application for Member, Universal Service Advisory Council”. Address it to The Secretary, Public Service Commission, 4TH Floor Commission House. P.O.Box 30095-00100, Nairobi. Submit online applications via email to [email protected]

According to KahawaTungu, the internship will run for approximately 12 months. There is also a stipend of between Sh15,000 to Sh25,000. The rate of the Public Service Commission will determine the amount.

You should note that the deadline is 29th June 2020, 1700hrs.