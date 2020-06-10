Safaricom Introduces New Cheaper YouTube Bundles

Safaricom and Google have announced plans to work together to give Kenyans access to content available on YouTube. The initiative includes a KES 10 and KES 20 Safaricom YouTube data bundles that will be free on the first day for first-time subscribers.

Google and Safaricom YouTube Data Bundle

The bundle will offer 80MBs or 200MBs for use on YouTube. According to Google, with 80MBs, this is equivalent to up to 30 minutes of standard definition streaming. Should you want more time, you can switch down to low definition streaming. With this, you can get up to an hours worth of YouTube screen time.

You can access the YouTube bundle by:

Dialling *544#. Choose 5 for ‘Youtube’ Select between KES 10 for 80MB KES 20 for 200MB

The bundle is currently available and will run-up to the 13th of August 2020. Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa had this to say;

Through this proposition, we want to leverage our extensive 4G coverage. Customers who couldn’t enjoy the power of the internet can access a new world of content in an affordable manner.

Google notes that they are excited about this partnership with Safaricom. They say it will make data more affordable to users in Kenya who in this current situation are looking for affordable ways to stay connected.

This partnership will give you the opportunity to go to YouTube daily and watch your favourite shows and listen to music. Essentially, you can learn a skill or develop your passion with content available without worrying about your data.

Mariam Abdullahi, Director, Android and Platforms Partnerships for Africa affirms that this partnership will give you access to a lot more.

This announcement already follows Safaricom’s partnership with Google to provide a KES 20 a day 4G smartphone package. This package was aimed at empowering customers currently on 2G devices to upgrade and enjoy high-speed internet.