OPPO Bundles Discounted Enco Wireless Earbuds For Every A92 Purchase

OPPO is giving customers a discount on a bundled offer for the purchase of both the OPPO A92 smartphone and the Enco W31 wireless earphones.

The Enco W31’s are currently selling at KES 7,999 and the A92 for KES 29,999. However, for every purchase of the A92, you get a KES 2,000 discount on the wireless earphones. This means you will pay only KES 35,998 for both.

Screen: The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 ratio.

Cameras: On the top left corner sits a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera with the ability to shoot videos at 1080p resolution. Right behind lays a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Black and White lens.

Processor: The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor alongside 8GB of RAM. You can store the remainder of your files in the 128GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box. This means you will not have to wait for major software updates later on. Additionally, users also get a 5000mAh battery and a USB-C port with 18W charge support.

Body and Colour: The Oppo A92 measures 162.00 x 75.50 x 8.90mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 192.00 grams. It comes in a variety of colours, namely, Twilight Black, Aurora Purple, and Shining White colours.

OPPO A92 Specifications and Price Software Android 10, ColorOS 7.1 Processor Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 Display IPS LCD 6.5 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio Memory/Storage 8GB/128GB Rear Camera 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery 5000mAh Ports Headphone jack, USB Type-C Price KES.30,000

About The Enco W31

The OPPO Enco W31 earbuds have received positive feedback ever since their launch mostly owing to the decent set of features they pack at its price.

The buds come with binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission ensuring both speakers simultaneously output audio. and connect fast. Dual microphone noise cancellation, especially during calls, is also ensured through this feature.

Owners of the buds will also have no need to worry about dust and water with the IP54 resistance rating. Resembling the Airpods Pro, the in-ear tips are also designed to be compact and bring a balance of comfort and stability.

A compact circular charging case is also attached with small LED lights to indicate charge levels. With 25mAh batteries on each bud, you should expect about 3.5 hours on a single charge with music playback. The charging case then offers 15 hours on a single charge with its 350mAh battery.