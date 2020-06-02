OPPO has partnered with e-tailer Jumia for a three-day-long flash sale for its Enco W31 wireless earphones. The earbuds, that are the first-ever from the smartphone brand, launched last week in Kenya alongside the OPPO A92 at a starting price of KES 7,999. The sale, that will run from June 2nd to 4th, has then slashed the price all the way down to KES 999 which is to say the least, a sweet deal.

The OPPO Enco W31 earbuds have received positive feedback ever since their launch mostly owing to the decent set of features they pack at its price.

The buds come with binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission ensuring both speakers simultaneously output audio. and connect fast. Dual microphone noise cancellation, especially during calls, is also ensured through this feature.

Owners of the buds will also have no need to worry about dust and water with the IP54 resistance rating. Resembling the Airpods Pro, the in-ear tips are also designed to be compact and bring a balance of comfort and stability.

A compact circular charging case is also attached with small LED lights to indicate charge levels. With 25mAh batteries on each bud, you should expect about 3.5 hours on a single charge with music playback. The charging case then offers 15 hours on a single charge with its 350mAh battery.

One would describe the Enco W31 earbuds as a sweet deal considering you don’t get much with other models at such a price. However, you would wish that they did better with battery life.

With such deals, one should be quick enough as lots of people rush to get the units getting the stock to run out really fast.