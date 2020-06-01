Best Smartwatches You Can Get in Kenya And Their Prices

Despite the recent plummet in the tech industry, smartwatches have surprisingly been rising in global sales as people seek ways to get fit while stuck at their homes. The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price? Here are some that you can check out in various stores:

Huawei Band 4– KES 5,500

Internal Storage: 8GB

Battery: 91 mAh

Display: 0.96 inches

Processor: Apollo 3

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, LE

OS: Android 4.4

Huawei GT 2 Watch– KES 22,000

Internal Storage: 4GB

Battery: 455mAh, Up to 2 weeks of battery life

Display: 1.39 inches, 46mm, AMOLED

Processor: Kirin A1

Connectivity: Bluetooth: BT5.1, BLE / BR / EDR

OS: Android 4.4

Samsung Galaxy Watch – KES 26,000

Internal Storage/RAM: 4GB/768MB

Battery: 472mAh

Display: 1.3 inches, 46mm, AMOLED

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9110

Connectivity: NFC, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/GLONASS

OS: Tizen OS 4.0

Apple Watch Series 3– KES 32,000

Internal Storage: 8GB

Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life

Display: 1.78 inches 42mm, OLED, Retina Display

Processor: Dual-core S3 processor

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2

OS: watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 4– KES 45,000

Internal Storage: 16GB/768MB

Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life

Display: 1,78 inches, 44mm, OLED, Retina Display

Processor: Dual-core S4 processor

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

OS: watchOS 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2– KES 30,000