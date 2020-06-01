MobileWearables

Best Smartwatches You Can Get in Kenya And Their Prices

Image courtesy Android PIT
Despite the recent plummet in the tech industry, smartwatches have surprisingly been rising in global sales as people seek ways to get fit while stuck at their homes. The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price? Here are some that you can check out in various stores:

Huawei Band 4– KES 5,500

Huawei Band 4 smart band

  • Internal Storage: 8GB
  • Battery: 91 mAh
  • Display: 0.96 inches
  • Processor: Apollo 3
  • Connectivity:  Bluetooth 4.2, LE
  • OS: Android 4.4

Huawei GT 2 Watch– KES 22,000

Huawei-Watch-GT-2-smartwatches

Image courtesy 9To5 Google

  • Internal Storage: 4GB
  • Battery: 455mAh, Up to 2 weeks of battery life
  • Display: 1.39 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
  • Processor: Kirin A1
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth: BT5.1, BLE / BR / EDR
  • OS: Android 4.4

Samsung Galaxy Watch – KES 26,000

galaxy_watch_review-smartwatches

Image courtesy Slash Gear

  • Internal Storage/RAM: 4GB/768MB
  • Battery: 472mAh
  • Display: 1.3 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 9110
  • Connectivity: NFC, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/GLONASS
  • OS: Tizen OS 4.0

Apple Watch Series 3– KES 32,000

apple watch 3

Image courtesy Gadgets Now

  • Internal Storage: 8GB
  • Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life
  • Display: 1.78 inches 42mm, OLED, Retina Display
  • Processor: Dual-core S3 processor
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2
  • OS: watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 4– KES 45,000

apple watch series 4

Image courtesy Business Insider

  • Internal Storage: 16GB/768MB
  • Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life
  • Display: 1,78 inches, 44mm, OLED, Retina Display
  • Processor: Dual-core S4 processor
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
  • OS: watchOS 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2– KES 30,000

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-rumor-review-Price-release-date-specs-features-and-design

Image courtesy Phone Arena

  • Internal Storage/RAM: 4GB/1.5GB
  • Battery: 340mAh
  • Display: 1.4 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 9110
  • Connectivity: NFC, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/GLONASS/LTE
  • OS: Tizen OS 4.0
Also Read:  Why are People Buying Smartwatches Amidst the Pandemic?

