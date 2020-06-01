Best Smartwatches You Can Get in Kenya And Their Prices

Despite the recent plummet in the tech industry, smartwatches have surprisingly been rising in global sales as people seek ways to get fit while stuck at their homes. The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price? Here are some that you can check out in various stores:
Huawei Band 4– KES 5,500
- Internal Storage: 8GB
- Battery: 91 mAh
- Display: 0.96 inches
- Processor: Apollo 3
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, LE
- OS: Android 4.4
Huawei GT 2 Watch– KES 22,000
- Internal Storage: 4GB
- Battery: 455mAh, Up to 2 weeks of battery life
- Display: 1.39 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
- Processor: Kirin A1
- Connectivity: Bluetooth: BT5.1, BLE / BR / EDR
- OS: Android 4.4
Samsung Galaxy Watch – KES 26,000
- Internal Storage/RAM: 4GB/768MB
- Battery: 472mAh
- Display: 1.3 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 9110
- Connectivity: NFC, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/GLONASS
- OS: Tizen OS 4.0
Apple Watch Series 3– KES 32,000
- Internal Storage: 8GB
- Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Display: 1.78 inches 42mm, OLED, Retina Display
- Processor: Dual-core S3 processor
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2
- OS: watchOS 5
Apple Watch Series 4– KES 45,000
- Internal Storage: 16GB/768MB
- Battery: Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Display: 1,78 inches, 44mm, OLED, Retina Display
- Processor: Dual-core S4 processor
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
- OS: watchOS 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2– KES 30,000
- Internal Storage/RAM: 4GB/1.5GB
- Battery: 340mAh
- Display: 1.4 inches, 46mm, AMOLED
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 9110
- Connectivity: NFC, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/GLONASS/LTE
- OS: Tizen OS 4.0
