How To Pay NHIF Contributions Using Safaricom Bonga Points

Safaricom PLC has been working to try and make this pandemic a bit more bearable. The telco is now given you the opportunity to pay your NHIF contributions with Bonga points.

NHIF, National Hospital Insurance Fund, is a government health insurance firm that provides insurance for Kenyans whose requirement is a monthly contribution of Kes.500, to activate the cover. Here’s how to pay it with your Bonga Points

How To Pay NHIF with Bonga Points

  1. Dial *126#
  2. Choose 1: Lipa na Bonga points
  3. Select Pay Bill
  4. Enter NHIF pay bill number

Other things you can do with Bonga Points:

  • Redeem Bonga points for:
    • Airtime
    • Bundles
    • Free SMS
    • Phones, tablets and other accessories
    • Kenya Airways Tickets
    • Free MMS
  • You can also use it to pay for goods via
    • Buy goods till number
    • Pay bill number

In case you do not have enough Boga Points, you can also pay your NHIF via M-Pesa

Paying NHIF via M-PESA

  • Open M-PESA, go to Lipa na M-PESA
  • Select Pay Bill option
  • Enter Paybill number: 200 222
  • Enter Account number: Your national ID and then add the letter Y at the end i.e 12345678Y
  • Input amount due and complete the transaction

