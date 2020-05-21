How To Pay NHIF Contributions Using Safaricom Bonga Points

Safaricom PLC has been working to try and make this pandemic a bit more bearable. The telco is now given you the opportunity to pay your NHIF contributions with Bonga points.
NHIF, National Hospital Insurance Fund, is a government health insurance firm that provides insurance for Kenyans whose requirement is a monthly contribution of Kes.500, to activate the cover. Here’s how to pay it with your Bonga Points
How To Pay NHIF with Bonga Points
- Dial *126#
- Choose 1: Lipa na Bonga points
- Select Pay Bill
- Enter NHIF pay bill number
Other things you can do with Bonga Points:
- Redeem Bonga points for:
- Airtime
- Bundles
- Free SMS
- Phones, tablets and other accessories
- Kenya Airways Tickets
- Free MMS
- You can also use it to pay for goods via
- Buy goods till number
- Pay bill number
In case you do not have enough Boga Points, you can also pay your NHIF via M-Pesa
Paying NHIF via M-PESA
- Open M-PESA, go to Lipa na M-PESA
- Select Pay Bill option
- Enter Paybill number: 200 222
- Enter Account number: Your national ID and then add the letter Y at the end i.e 12345678Y
- Input amount due and complete the transaction
