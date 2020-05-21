How To Pay NHIF Contributions Using Safaricom Bonga Points

Safaricom PLC has been working to try and make this pandemic a bit more bearable. The telco is now given you the opportunity to pay your NHIF contributions with Bonga points.

NHIF, National Hospital Insurance Fund, is a government health insurance firm that provides insurance for Kenyans whose requirement is a monthly contribution of Kes.500, to activate the cover. Here’s how to pay it with your Bonga Points

How To Pay NHIF with Bonga Points

Dial *126# Choose 1: Lipa na Bonga points Select Pay Bill Enter NHIF pay bill number

Other things you can do with Bonga Points:

Redeem Bonga points for: Airtime Bundles Free SMS Phones, tablets and other accessories Kenya Airways Tickets Free MMS

You can also use it to pay for goods via Buy goods till number Pay bill number



In case you do not have enough Boga Points, you can also pay your NHIF via M-Pesa