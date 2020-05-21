Facebook Messenger Will Now Alert You When You Are Talking To Scammers

There has been a rampant increase in malicious parties looking to scam users on Facebook Messenger and the company is not up for it. According to TechCrunch, the company has added a new feature to help detect and prevent these scams.
Facebook Messenger
For one, it scans accounts for suspicious activity. It leverages machine learning to pick up anomalies like accounts sending a large number of requests in a short span of time.
If suspicious activity is detected, the app will
- Pop up a chat window noting the issue
- Asks if you are sure you know the user
- Give tips to how you can recognize, block or ignore a scam artist.
The system is already rolling out for some Android users and is set to arrive for everyone in the next few weeks. The feature aims to both cut down on scammers and users posing as other people. It will also help protect minors from ‘strangers’ as it were.
The system is going to limit interactions between adults and younger users who aren’t currently using the platform. This is what Facebook had to say.
Our new feature educates people under the age of 18 to be cautious when interacting with an adult they may not know. It empowers them to take action before responding to a message.
Facebook says the feature will continue to work with the addition of end-to-end encryption on the platform. This is most likely the place where machine learning comes in. It will also keep users from having to view potentially sensitive information.
