The COVID-19 crisis still goes on across the country forcing many of us to continue staying at home. The circumstances would be even harder for parents with young kids at home since schools still remain closed as ordered by the government. And as much as you still want them to keep studying with all the e-learning resources in place at the moment, you also want them to be entertained once in a while. But every now and then, you will hear the phrase “Nipee simu” thrown around in the house. Since you cannot say no forever, you will have to give in eventually.

Well, you might be luckier if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone since there is a feature that lets you lock out all your info and activate a mode safe enough for them to use. The feature, dubbed, Samsung Kids Home is quite easy to find, use and navigate through when you follow these steps.

Swipe down the navigation bar to access the quick settings menu.

2. Swipe over the second page of the quick settings to find a Kids Home button. Tap it.

3. A new screen will pop up with an introduction to the feature. Read it and tap Start.

4. Read on the next intro and tap Add Samsung Kids icon so you can easily access the feature form your home screen.

5. Tap Next.

6. From the Kids Home page, you can then select which Samsung Kids apps you wish your child to download by simply tapping on them.

7. Tap on the three-dot icon at the top right corner to access settings.

8. You can then tap on Parental Control.

9. Confirm your identity by keying in your PIN or fingerprint.

10. Tap through the screens to Allow or Deny Samsung Kids permission to access contacts, photos, media, and files.

From then on, you will have access to so many preferences and options that you can select. This includes typing in various profiles for each child. You can also select how long you wish the child to use the phone as well as keep them from exiting the Kids Home section without your permission and authentication. So, well done Samsung.

Anyone less that doesn’t use a Samsung Galaxy smartphone can also get to use Google’s own parental controls through its Family Links apps.