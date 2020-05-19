Instagram Launches Feature To Help You Maintain Your Mental Health

Instagram aims to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favourite accounts. With that in mind, Instagram is launching a new Guides feature that will let creators curate content together in a single location. The first ones will focus on wellness content in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instagram Guides

We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time.

For now, the guides will mainly include tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief.

Where is ‘Guides’ available and what does it do?

The update will allow publishers, nonprofits and other organizations to create new article-like posts that combine photos and videos, along with original text, into a single “Guide.” Guides will have their own section in an account’s profile, much like IGTV, but can also be cross-posted to Stories and will appear in a new “wellness” section of the app’s Explore tab.

Instagram’s ‘Guides’ feature is currently only available to limited wellness influencers. Such as:

Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Sudahdong NGO (@SudahDong)

Klicksafe (@klicksafe)

Eenfance NGO (@eenfance).

The feature is available for both the Android and iOS versions of the app and users in Kenya can also view it. For now, however, the ‘Guides’ tab has not been added to the Web version of Instagram.