M-Pesa Experiences Service Outage on MySafaricomApp

If you’re experiencing some issues while sending money through M-Pesa, you are not alone, there is a service outage. The services are currently unavailable for MySafaricomApp, KCB-M-Pesa and M-Shwari.

M-Pesa Outage

Earlier this afternoon a transaction I was trying to complete from my KCB app kept failing and I didn’t know why. It now looks like there is an M-Pesa issue.

MPESA seems to be under maintenance. No bank transaction is going through pic.twitter.com/bDDBxbdCit — Paul Mutua 🌍 (@paul_mutuah) May 7, 2020

In an update, SafaricomPLC state that the services are unavailable. This simply means that you will not be able to access money through the App, through your KCB account or through M-Shwari. The company has since apologised for any inconvenience and state that they are working on restoring them all.

They suggest that as an alternative, you continue to use M-PESA services through the Sim Toolkit on your phone menu.

Card machines might not also be working and this just adds to the stress. Let’s hope it gets back sooner rather than later because it seems to be affecting a lot of people.