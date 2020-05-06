Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Boot Screen, Confirms This Year’s Launch

A few months after the Xbox Series X unveiling, Microsoft has now taken time to reveal the console’s boot screen animation and is promising to focus on first-party Xbox Game Studios games during a July event. In a teaser video for Thursday, May 7th’s, Xbox Series X gameplay event, Microsoft subtly did reveal the Series X boot animation and sound with a “boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday” caption.

The starting animation is one that slowly brings in the Xbox logo and isn’t as aggressive or loud as the current Xbox One X. The sound is a lot more reserved and resembles the older Windows tune from the XP and Vista era. Additionally, Microsoft has promised to reveal more details about the Xbox Game Studios games later this year.

“In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios,” explains Jerret West, head of game marketing at Microsoft. “A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements.”

What is unfortunate is the current global situation that has prompted the gaming brand to warn of future game delays for the new console. However, Microsoft still insists that its goal is to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite in the coming months.

The launch process will be different though with monthly live streams dubbed “Xbox 20/20” that will lead up to the ultimate unveiling. These streams will then start with the event on Thursday where the company plans to highlight third-party Xbox Series X games.