Bolt Launches Delivery Service Aimed At Helping Businesses Meet Demand

More and more people are at staying at home in an effort to flatten the curve of the increased number of positive Coronavirus Cases. In light of that, Bolt has launched a courier service looking to get a piece of the delivery market pie.
Bolt Delivery Service
The ride-hailing app formerly known as Taxify has introduced its Bolt Business Delivery in its currents markets in Africa and Europe. The service connects vendors with couriers listed on the Bolt app. Ola Akinnusi, the Bolt Country Manager in Kenya, had this to say.
We launched Bolt Business Delivery to leverage our experience in operations and logistics. We would like to make use of our technology and the large network of drivers we have across Kenya during this time.
According to the Bolt Blog,
- Vendors are required to upload deliveries in batches or key-in the details.
- Users can schedule for the goods to be collected up to 48 hours in advance or opt for an immediate pick-up.
- Traders will also be able to track the movement of goods in real-time. This ends with the customer getting SMS notification about the estimated delivery time and the details of the sender.
The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery. Ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products. It will also help any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns and handle multiple drop-offs.
However, you can’t use it as a ‘normal user’. This means you cannot call up a bolt and make a delivery on the spot. You have to set up a business or have a business already to use this service.
Bolt notes that the service is a permanent addition to the Bolt family of products. It is not just a temporary solution in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Other Accomplishments
In Africa, Bolt serves five markets – Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. In Kenya, products include a Boda Boda and tuk-tuk hailing services.
The launch of the new service comes about a year after the firm launched a taxi app service for corporates. This feature allows employees to take rides at the expense of the employer.
It also follows Bolt’s efforts to grow revenue streams due to growing competition in the sector. This comes from the likes of Uber and LittleCab. The firm also plans to venture into mass transport business and food delivery too.
