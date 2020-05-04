Bolt Launches Delivery Service Aimed At Helping Businesses Meet Demand

The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery. Ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products. It will also help any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns and handle multiple drop-offs.

However, you can’t use it as a ‘normal user’. This means you cannot call up a bolt and make a delivery on the spot. You have to set up a business or have a business already to use this service.

Bolt notes that the service is a permanent addition to the Bolt family of products. It is not just a temporary solution in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Other Accomplishments