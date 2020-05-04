The curfew and lockdown in Kenya has given most of us a chance to try out new things and that includes cooking and baking. Now if only there was a device you could use for these… Yes, you guessed it, Cooker Ovens! Here are some of the best cooker ovens you can buy in Kenya for under KES 30K.
Cooker Ovens Under KES 30K in Kenya
**Click on the titles for more information.
- 4 Gas burner
- Made in Europe
- Gas Oven and grill
- Mechanical Timer
- Metal Lid
- Baking tray& wire shelf (grid)
- Adjustable Legs
- Width 50cm X Depth 58cm
- White in colour
Sayona STANDING GAS COOKER Oven – KES 17,160
- 4 Gas Burners
- Enamel Burners Caps
- Full Enamel Pan Supports
- Black Color Knobs & Silver Color Handle
- Gas Oven & Gas Grill with Double Knobs Control
- Double Glass Oven Door
- Push Button Ignition for Top 4 Gas Burners
- 1 Oven Tray
- 1 Oven Grid
- Adjustable Feet
- Metal Top Lid
- Closed Drawer
- LPG Adjusted Burners
- Silver Color Full Enamel Body
Simfer 5402SGRS 4 Gas Cooker KES 17,995
- 50*50,
- 4 Gas Burners,
- Gas Oven with Gas Grill
- Double Glass Oven Door
- 1 Oven Tray
- 1 Oven Grid
- Rotisserie
- Glass Top Lid
- Oven Lamp & AUTO Ignition
- TIMER
- TOP INOX + REST as per above Silver
- UK PLUG
- Six Knobs
Bruhm Free Standing Gas Cooker – KES 27,300
- 3 Gas Burners + 1 Hotplate
- Autoignition
- Metal top lid
- Electric Oven with Electric Grill
- Double Glass Oven Door
- Mechanical Timer + Rotisserie
- Wooden colour to match with kitchen interiors
- 60cm x 60cm
