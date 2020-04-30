Government Dismisses Plans of Virtual Graduation Ceremonies in Kenya

The Coronavirus is officially a ‘menace to society’. Here in Kenya, stringent measures had to be undertaken to curb its spread. Schools, universities, and tertiary institutions were forced to shut down indefinitely following government directives. The directives have caused those awaiting graduation to ask for virtual ceremonies but it seems the Government will not take this.

Virtual Graduation

COVID-19 cut short the lives of many undergraduates. More so those about to graduate. Many of them have been waiting for an announcement based on their graduation but only sad news looms. The government has dismissed plans of virtual graduation.

According to Urbwise, CAS Kinuthia had this to say:

There is nothing like virtual exams or graduation. Universities should come up with ways of ensuring students learn virtually but interrupted graduations should be deferred for now.

The Dedan Kimathi University of Technology which had planned for a virtual graduation ceremony will be forced to shelve its idea. According to their Vice-Chancellor Prof Ndirangu Kioni, the students requested for the virtual graduation ceremony.

This is because they wanted their certificates as soon as possible so they can move on. Unfortunately, it seems like this request will be declined.

Schools To Reopen

The government announced it has no plans to extend the national exams. Thus, parents have been forced to resort to technology to keep their children up to date with the syllabus.

CS Magoha also announced that in a months time schools will be reopened. Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Deputy Director Olive Mbuthia, on Thursday, assured parents and candidates that exams will be tested according to the syllabus covered.

He encouraged everyone to continue learning despite their environment. Nothing much has been said about universities and what will happen next.