TikTok Now Lets Creators Ask For Donations Through The App

TikTok creators can now add Donation Stickers to their videos and live streams. The company is giving the chance to encourage followers to donate to charitable causes during the coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok Donation Stickers

We’ve been impressed and heartened by the selfless steps our community has taken to help each other. Now, we’re excited to be able to give our users another way to make a positive impact. Today, we’re officially launching Donation Stickers. It’s a new in-app feature that offers creators a way to help raise funds within their videos and live streams for the charities.

Once added, users can tap the stickers to instantly be taken to a donation page within the app. Here, they can add credit card details and the donation amount.

TikTok says it will match the first KES 1 Billion donated globally until May 27th. The company notes that it tried to choose charities that help the kinds of communities that use its service.

To further support these impacted communities, TikTok will be matching user donations made through the Donation Stickers until May 27.

The list of charities includes:

CDC Foundation

Meals on Wheels

James Beard Foundation

British Red Cross

Help Musicians in the UK.

Although the initial list of charities is currently focused on those whose work is important during the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok says its donation stickers will be an ongoing, permanent feature in the app.

The stickers are currently available in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy. They expect to roll out the same features worldwide soon.

How To Add Stickers To Your Video

If you want to add a donation sticker to your own TikTok video, you can do so by

Tapping on the COVID-19 Donation sticker in the editing page. You’ll then need to pick an organization before you can add the sticker to your video. TikTok will automatically add the #doubleyourimpact hashtag to any videos that use the stickers. ***Users have to be over 18 to donate.

TikTok isn’t the only platform to implore this. Last year Facebook and Instagram added similar features to their stories features. Instagram also added the option for nonprofit businesses to add donation buttons to their pages if they want a more permanent option.