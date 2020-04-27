Dstv Offers Free Upgrades To Existing Customers and Up to 75% Discount

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Dstv is looking to make the stay home a bit more bearable by upgrading bouquets and cutting down costs.

Upgraded Dstv Bouquets

All existing customers will from this month be upgraded to higher bouquets at no extra costs. This upgrade comes under a campaign dubbed ‘We’ve Got You!’ by Dstv.

“When a customer pays for DStv Family package (costs Sh1,180), they get upgraded to DStv Compact as DStv Compact Plus (costs Sh4,420) are upgraded to DStv Premium. The same applies for all GOtv Lite, Value and Plus packages,” said Ms Matimu. Premium package subscribers will also get an increase in channels at no extra cost. “As live sport is massively impacted, we have acquired extra sports documentaries from around the globe for our subscribers at no extra costs,” Ms Matimu said. The company says the new channels will include: CNN International (channel 401)

TV Record News (channel 671)

ReLive Sports (channel 205).

Ammended VAT Tax Rate

If you notice a slight change in how much you have to pay for your subscription, here’s why. The firm has revised DStv and GOtv subscriptions to reflect a 2% reduction in value-added tax (VAT) from 16% to 14% under the 2020 amended VAT tax rate.

For example, DStv Premium subscribers will pay Sh7,370 from Sh7,500 and Access Sh885 from Sh900.As for GOtv, the Max bouquet will cost Sh980 from the previous Sh999. Subsequently, GOtv Value will drop from Sh499 to Sh480.