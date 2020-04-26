Kenyan Court Allows Government Agency To “Spy” On Phones

Wondering if someone is spying on you? Well, your phone might just be the avenue to this dark alley. The Court of Appeal has allowed the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) to install a ‘mass surveillance’ system allowing the government to basically snoop on our phone conversations.

CAK Data Management System

On January 31, 2017, the CAK Director General, Francis Wangusi, wrote to telecoms about a Data Management System. He said it was meant to access information from illegal handsets to help fight cyber-crime.

Following this, the firms opposed this saying that it would be used as spyware. They are afraid that it will be used to eavesdrop on peoples calls and track financial transactions.

However, the judges stated that there wasn’t enough credible evidence to support it being used to spy on people. According to the CA, the system is going to help detect mobile phones stolen abroad. It will supposedly stop the proliferation of counterfeit and illegal devices.

Securing The Right To Privacy

Consultations with the telecom operators Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom are incomplete but so far their aim is to try and rule out the concerns about rights to privacy.

Safaricom told the court the regulator disregarded concerns that allowing third parties to access their systems, would infringe their customer’s right privacy.

“The decision to install the devices without consultationis arbitrary as the law, does not grant CA powers to interfere with device tapping.” Safaricom said.

Telkom did not take a stand and are okay with whatever motion is passed while Airtel are yet to reply to the case. The Standard also notes that CA awarded a tender worth KES 100 million to Broadband Communications limited. This is to aid the installation and maintenance of the system.