Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi is reported to be planning on a new foldable phone that opens and shuts like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. The phone is reportedly intended to come in a clamshell-like foldable design, which the company has already started working on.

According to the reports, Xiaomi has already made an order for some OLED displays from Samsung Display and others from LG Display. The two manufacturers are said to produce screens of better quality compared to Chinese makers like BOE and CSOT. Interestingly though, Motorola used displays for BOE and CSOT for the Razr foldable phone launched in 2019.

However, do not expect the phone to come in anytime soon since the OLED display will reportedly be supplied to Xiaomi in the second half of 2020.

This report comes months after Xiaomi was confirmed to file a patent for its foldable phone with sketches suggesting its clamshell look. The sketches go further to show that the phone will fold completely like a traditional flip phone. There may be a secondary screen at the front for notifications and showing calls.

This could also include a pop-up selfie camera alongside an array of sensors. No details regarding its specifications have been confirmed or even leaked, so it is just a matter of waiting. But even then, one should stay with an open mind as the phone could never even come to life.

We have seen different patents and potential future smartphone designs that are only shelved and never considered again. But the fact that Xiaomi has already begun planning on the displays could mean it is serious about the foldable phone.