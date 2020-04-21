WhatsApp is Rolling Out The New Limit of Users In Group Calls

WhatsApp has been looking to introduce some new feature alterations in a bid to fight the spread of misinformation around coronavirus. This was started by making it possible to search your messages on the web, in order to clarify whether it contains fake news.

Lately, there has obviously been a growing demand for group calls. many other rival apps have been dominating like Zoom as they do not have limits on group calls. Well, it now seems that WhatsApp is finally trying to catch up with its competitors. Currently, only 4 users can interact in a single group call which has been a bummer for many.

Since the early days of April, the app has been testing this new feature that allows one to add more than 4 users in a call. This included slight changes to the UI to allow one to see more participants on the call.

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

After the test, WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the update which allows up to 8 participants now. As for now, the update is available for everyone that has the latest iOS and Android beta update installed.

To get it, you need to install the 2.20.50.25 iOS beta update from TestFlight. Android users can install the 2.20.133 beta from Google Play Store. For this to be effective all other participants that you call need to be on the same versions as well.

NOTE: If the feature isn’t available for you (and you have also reinstalled WhatsApp), don’t worry: WhatsApp is gradually rolling out it, and in the next hours you should be able to receive the activation from the server.