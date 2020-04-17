Instagram To Let Users Order Essential Items From Local Shops Through IG Stories

Is there anything in your house right now from a local shop? A cloth from your mtumba guy? Bought any cupcakes from your favourite Instagram baker? At a time like this when the world isn’t doing so good, it’s prudent we remember small and local businesses. They are an important part of our community, and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID‑19 crisis. Instagram is trying to make it easier to support these local shops.

Instagram Supporting Local Shops

Starting today, you can discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love.

Said businesses can share new gift cards, food orders and fundraiser stickers in Stories and on their profiles. When you see this, you can tap to make your purchase through our partner’s site.

We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about.

Do You Have This Feature Yet?

Fundraisers open on Facebook to a personal fundraiser created by business owners or their supporters. According to Instagam, gift cards and food orders for delivery and takeout are available in the US and Canada and will roll out globally in the coming weeks, and fundraisers will be coming soon.

As a consumer or supporter, you can spread the word by resharing the stickers in your Stories. For many businesses right now, every sale helps. You could be the difference.