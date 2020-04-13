Mobile Phones Worth KES 120 Million Stolen From JKIA

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are reportedly in search of a driver who disappeared with various mobile phones valued at a total of KES 120 million. According to the DCI, a driver, Daniel Kivuti was expected to transport mobile phones filling up 750 cartons from Africa Cargo Warehouse at JKIA. This was to another warehouse located in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

However, the delivery was never received which then sparked fears of theft by the driver. Four days later, nothing has been heard, forcing the DCI to launch a manhunt for Daniel Kivuti. A police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, the truck he was driving with registration number KBZ628X mysteriously got lost with the said cargo.

“The said motor vehicle went missing before reaching the destination within Eastleigh Section III, case was reported and search of the M/V vehicle was commenced.”

Surprisingly, the lorry was spotted a day after the report in Eastleigh section three after tracing by the investigators. As for the cargo, only seven cartons were recovered, leaving the rest rendered stolen.

“Upon search, the M/V was recovered within Mara road and seven cartons of assorted mobile phones recovered,” said the police.

However, the driver of the vehicle has since been missing as DCI detectives from Buru Buru launch manhunt for the driver in order to recover the remaining cartons.

No further information has been released till then although it would be interesting to know the progress of the ongoing investigation.