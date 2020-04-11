Here’s How You Can Get Free Nikon Photography Classes

As we’re stuck at home doing our best to flatten the curve Nikon has something for those interested in photography. Nikon has made its entire curriculum of online photography classes free until the end of April.

Nikon Photography Classes

Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing. That’s why we’re providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let’s come out of this even better.

From now till April 30th, all 10 classes available at the Nikon School can be streamed for free. The classes normally cost anywhere between KES 1500 and KES 5000 each.

Each of the classes is taught by a professional photographer. The classes provide in-depth lessons to help you get better at the art of photography.

Most Classes Don’t Require A Nikon Camera

In spite of some classes covering Nikon-specific products, many of them teach you the fundamentals of photography. For example, there is a course that teaches you how to photograph your children or pets.

Some classes focus on the basics of making a music video. So even if you don’t own a Nikon camera, many of these classes might still be worth a watch.

Here’s some of the classes you can stream:

Fundamentals of photography Environmental Portraiture Art of making music videos Beyond fundamentals of Photography Discovering macro photography Exploring landscape photography Photographing children and pets

You can stream the free Nikon photography classes by going to the company’s official website. You will need to sign up by entering your name and email address before you can view the classes, but you can opt-out of receiving marketing emails.