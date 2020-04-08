Netflix Adds Parental Control Features To Help Monitor What Your Child Is Watching

Owing to the fact that so many children are confined to their homes, Netflix has unveiled a series of updates to its parental control settings. The controls aim to help parents and guardians set the right boundaries for their children.

Netflix Parental Control Updates

In a prepared statement, Netflix’s product manager for kids, Michelle Parsons, said:

“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these improved controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”

One of the updates includes the ability to block an individual series or film by name. The said series will not show up at all in the kid’s profile. The current update is available in your settings under ‘Viewing Restrictions’.

If that sounds like too much work, you can always filter out titles by age categories, which are now country-specific, Netflix says. In Kenya, we have General viewing, Parental Guidance(PG), 7+, PG-13, 16+, R (Inappropriate for under 17), NC 17 (Appropriate for 17 and under) and 18+.

The company is also expanding the PIN-control feature to all profiles. This means you can now lock adult profiles with a four-digit code. This will prevent the kids from signing in to your profile.

Parents can also browse what kids have been watching in their Netflix profiles. This will help them decide what kind of content is appropriate or not.

Lastly, you can also turn off the auto-play option for kids profiles only. It is meant to reduce binge-watching and stave off addiction.

All of Netflix’s new parental controls are now available in a dedicated “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within “Account” settings on Netflix.com.

Hence, to change them, you must open Netflix in a browser on a laptop or a mobile device. You can’t do it in the Netflix app, unfortunately.