Kenyans React as Peter Ndegwa Takes Over Safaricom CEO Job

Peter Ndegwa is officially the CEO of Safaricom. Despite joining the company on an odd day (that sceptical Kenyans online will not fail to remind you of this) and top that up with the mounting effects of COVID-19 in the country, Mr Ndegwa stands at a unique position as the first Kenyan to ever to run the telco.

This position stirs both excitement and criticism amongst Kenyans online. However, Peter Ndegwa seems particularly optimistic as he takes over the job from interim CEO, Micheal Joseph.

While speaking to Daily Nation, Mr Ndegwa said that the best leaders are known in times of crisis. “I like getting things done. The best strategy is about solving the problems faced by our customers and this is part of my DNA. I also like things simple,” he said.

The new CEO seems particularly interested in working on data, M-Pesa and expanding Safaricom into other countries. But was keen to mention that he cannot make any promises on price changes as of now, as he still needs to settle in.

Kenyans React

As Peter Ndegwa takes his position, a section of Kenyans shared their thoughts on the man:

His Village Neighbours

The people of Nyandarua, the small village from which Peter Ndegwa hails from not only showered him with praise but also expressed concern over the poor network connection in Nyandarua. The villagers say that they expect this to change as Peter Ndegwa takes over Safaricom.

The Welcoming Messages

Today, Mr Peter Ndegwa takes over as Safaricom CEO. The giant telecom has grown to be part of our daily life & the appointment of a local to the helm is a show of trust in our country's capability.

We look forward to more from Safcom amidst this #COVID19Kenya pandemic.

Congrats pic.twitter.com/WEhRy9wv6c — Agnes Kagure (@itsagneskagure) April 1, 2020

Peter Ndegwa assumes position of CEO at Safaricom PLC from today. Being the first Safaricom CEO from Kenya, we wish you all best. pic.twitter.com/xcjQN5UZE6 — #AprilFoolsDay (@_Kimenyi) April 1, 2020

All the best. Don't listen to some people suffering from low self esteem who can't appreciate you just because you are Kenyan. — Felix mulwa (@mutindafelix8) April 1, 2020

Wishing Peter Ndegwa all the best as he takes over as the @SafaricomPLC CEO from Michael Joseph today (April 1).

It's a tough time to ascend to the position but it shall be well. Twende Kazi. pic.twitter.com/p4FNxigaMQ — Evans Bett (@iam_bett) March 31, 2020

On your first day as Safaricom CEO, most people are predicting that you will fail. I know you can prove them wrong a million times. All the best Peter Ndegwa. — Mark Ondieki (@MarkOndieki) April 1, 2020

The Opportunists

We need free bundles for quarantine — Gilbert Kiplangat🌹 (@GilbertKiplangt) April 1, 2020

Since ni day one atuachie tuibe bundles, , so that he can start from point zero ndo tujue he is fit for the post, , , — Lukandu Wycliffe (@LukanduW) April 1, 2020

Oya @SafaricomPLC give us free 1G for welcoming new CEO Peter Ndegwa with success this tough times👌🏽😀😀 — Büšíà'ś Fìñèśť👑🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@Sammiflaiva_254) April 1, 2020

As we’ve seen, Kenyans are divided on Peter Ndegwa’s appointment. While a good number of people wish him luck, critics are also quite vocal. What message do you have for Peter Ndegwa?