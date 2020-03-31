The ongoing coronavirus outbreak still bites around the world and confirmed cases in Kenya continue to grow on a daily basis. As guided and instructed by the WHO and the Kenyan government, the best option to curb the spread is to of course seclude ourselves from others and stay at home.

And we cannot deny that this has turned almost everything upside down. Children are forced to work from home. Universities and colleges are now turning to online classes via video conferences. Church services have turned to live stream. Even fitness instructors are moving to online gym sessions.

One of the affected institutions in the country has been the Judiciary that had court operations suspended. But it now seems that a single judge has a solution. Postponing these sessions would be detrimental with a possible overhaul in the number of shelved cases.

Justice Hannah Okwengu of the Court of Appeal is now planning to oversee more than 20 sessions over a video link. This will include verdicts, rulings of appeals as well as applications for the same. What fascinates further is that the cases are from around the country in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Eldoret.

According to the source, Kenya Insights, the judge will also be transitting others via email. All this is set to happen on 3rd April, this Friday. Of course, this will be the fast of its kind in the country as many other courts choose to hold sessions in open spaces.

But whether you like it or not, you have to admit that this is super cool. Seeing the system have to transform this quickly is definitely as positive as seeing a judge do whatever it takes to serve the people. But with it being quite new for the Judiciary, you would wonder how successful this will be without major glitches.

It is, however, not certain whether any other judges will be moving to do the same. It would still be interesting to see many more sessions conducted similarly.