Airtel Smart Home: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Airtel Smart Home is a Pre-paid service that allows you to have fast and reliable internet at the comfort of your home. Once registered, you will be given a router that will enable you to have wireless and LAN access.

Smart Home offers customers a faster and better experience in data connectivity with its mobility feature that can allow them to travel with their router and use it away from home. The router is a plug and play gadget that allows connectivity of up to 32 devices in the same locality.

Features:

  • 4G.
  • Plug and play.
  • Portable and quick to set up.
  • Enables multiple connections at a time (up to 32 devices).
  • Comes with Free 4G SIM card.

 

Airtel Smart Home Bundle

Bundle Price Data Validity
Home 2000 2000 40 GB 30 Days
Home 3000 3000 70 GB 30 Days
Home 4000 4000 100 GB 30 Days

How To Get Connected? 

  1. You must be living within Smart Home zones.
  2. Fill and return the Airtel Smart Home application forms provided by the Airtel representative on the ground or visit any of the Airtel outlets for more information.
  3. Once you complete the Airtel application form, make the payment and the representative will hand you a 4G router together with an Airtel SIM.
  4. Your username and password will be indicated on the device upon opening the box.

How To Connect To The Router? 

  1. Insert your SIM card into the Airtel Router and Power it ON.
  2. Search for the Wi-Fi device name (SSID) as displayed on the back of the device.
  3. When asked for the password enter the password as displayed on the device.
  4. Open your favourite Internet web browser and type http://192.168.1.1 Note: make sure you have disabled your proxy.

How To Subscribe To the Smart Home Bundles? 

a. Via USSD.

  • Dial *400#.
  • Select Airtel HomeNet Bundles.
  • Enter the Mobile Number of your router.
  • Select your preferred package and subscribe
b. Via GUI

  • Open your favourite Internet web browser and type http://192.168.1.1 Note: make sure you have disabled your proxy.
  • Click on Balance checker and input USSD code *544# or *400#.

How much is the Airtel Smart Home Router? 

The Airtel Wi-Fi router costs Kes 7,499/= and comes bundled with 25GB free of charge.

