Airtel Smart Home: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Airtel Smart Home is a Pre-paid service that allows you to have fast and reliable internet at the comfort of your home. Once registered, you will be given a router that will enable you to have wireless and LAN access.
Smart Home offers customers a faster and better experience in data connectivity with its mobility feature that can allow them to travel with their router and use it away from home. The router is a plug and play gadget that allows connectivity of up to 32 devices in the same locality.
Features:
- 4G.
- Plug and play.
- Portable and quick to set up.
- Enables multiple connections at a time (up to 32 devices).
- Comes with Free 4G SIM card.
Airtel Smart Home Bundle
|Bundle
|Price
|Data
|Validity
|Home 2000
|2000
|40 GB
|30 Days
|Home 3000
|3000
|70 GB
|30 Days
|Home 4000
|4000
|100 GB
|30 Days
How To Get Connected?
- You must be living within Smart Home zones.
- Fill and return the Airtel Smart Home application forms provided by the Airtel representative on the ground or visit any of the Airtel outlets for more information.
- Once you complete the Airtel application form, make the payment and the representative will hand you a 4G router together with an Airtel SIM.
- Your username and password will be indicated on the device upon opening the box.
How To Connect To The Router?
- Insert your SIM card into the Airtel Router and Power it ON.
- Search for the Wi-Fi device name (SSID) as displayed on the back of the device.
- When asked for the password enter the password as displayed on the device.
- Open your favourite Internet web browser and type http://192.168.1.1 Note: make sure you have disabled your proxy.
How To Subscribe To the Smart Home Bundles?
a. Via USSD.
- Dial *400#.
- Select Airtel HomeNet Bundles.
- Enter the Mobile Number of your router.
- Select your preferred package and subscribe
b. Via GUI
- Open your favourite Internet web browser and type http://192.168.1.1 Note: make sure you have disabled your proxy.
- Click on Balance checker and input USSD code *544# or *400#.
How much is the Airtel Smart Home Router?
The Airtel Wi-Fi router costs Kes 7,499/= and comes bundled with 25GB free of charge.
