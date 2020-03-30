Airtel Smart Home: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Airtel Smart Home is a Pre-paid service that allows you to have fast and reliable internet at the comfort of your home. Once registered, you will be given a router that will enable you to have wireless and LAN access.

Smart Home offers customers a faster and better experience in data connectivity with its mobility feature that can allow them to travel with their router and use it away from home. The router is a plug and play gadget that allows connectivity of up to 32 devices in the same locality.

Features: 4G.

Plug and play.

Portable and quick to set up.

Enables multiple connections at a time (up to 32 devices).

Comes with Free 4G SIM card.

Airtel Smart Home Bundle