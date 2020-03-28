Google Calls It Quits On This Year’s April Fools’ Jokes

We thought we would never hate April Fools’ Day more and the internet happened. Well, it now seems that this year has been too horrible that Google decided to not do anything. The company is particularly infamous elaborate pranks that typically touch on nearly every major product from the company.

Due to the serious threat that the coronavirus still continues to impact on the entire world, nothing seems too funny at the moment. According to a leaked internal memo, Google will “take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one”, the email said.

Deep down, it’s hard to argue with Google’s decision. As it stands, the current health crisis is proving to not be a joking matter every day. Furthermore, it is proving to be more than just health issue as economies are on their knees, normal human interaction is not an option now and basically the whole world is upside down.

Dedicating a day to misleading people and adding irrelevant, false features on platforms like YouTube or Google search would definitely be a bad idea. Hopefully, other companies both internationally and in Kenya as well will make the same decision and just choose to be sensitive enough.

As of now, April Fools’ is cancelled!