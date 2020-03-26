Here’s Why Your Windows PC May Not Get Updates Until The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over

In the midst of all the things that are happening, Windows seems to be affected by the Coronavirus as well. They seem to have -socially distanced- themselves from updates in this trying time. That’s a joke please laugh! Okay, thanks

Upcoming Windows Updates Delayed Due To Coronavirus

C and D updates, are normally released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively. announced Microsoft has that it will temporarily stop releasing optional updates for Windows 10. The updates, which Microsoft designates as Windows’andupdates, are normally released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively.

We have been evaluating the public health situation. We understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges, we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases for all supported versions of Windows client and server products.

There is no change to the monthly security updates B release, these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive. The stoppage of C and D updates will not affect the company’s patching efforts.

According to Microsoft, the C and D updates should not be distributed to all Windows client systems. Instead, the D update should be used to test the updates included in the release and provide feedback.

Their aim is reducing the amount of testing necessary following Update Tuesday and, thereby, improving their ability to solve issues before they even happen.