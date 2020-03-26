It’s Not Your Internet, Netflix Is Down For Some People

Netflix’s streaming service was down Wednesday to some users for about an hour. The website simply refused to load when users navigated to the site.

“Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Problems were also reported by those using the app. Some who were unable to access the website claimed they had done so through other platforms such as the version of Netflix on phones or smart TVs.

Netflix and Quarantine

The outage comes as workers around the world are in their houses as part of physical distancing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

We are doing our best to help everyone as fast as we can! *SvdB — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) March 25, 2020

Many people around the world are relying on Netflix for entertainment while under lockdown or quarantine measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Both Netflix’s status and help pages have notes saying

“We are currently experiencing a higher than normal wait time for support via phone and chat. Please try again later or check our online help centre for answers to frequently asked questions. Thank you for your patience.”

It is also fielding issues through its customer support Twitter account.

According to website DownDetector, user complaints of problems accessing Netflix spiked a little after 12:30 p.m. ET. The site showed error reports across the U.S., Northern Europe and Africa. Particularly Nairobi.

About 41% of the issues reported were related to having “no connection” to Netflix, and another 34% were related to problems with video streaming.

Netflix is one of a range of streaming services that has announced it would reduce the quality of its streams in an attempt to deal with additional load caused by people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak.