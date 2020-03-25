Kenya’s Ministry of Health Turns To WhatsApp To Fight Coronavirus Misinformation

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has launched a Whatsapp Number to give pertinent information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya.

As a government, we are deploying both traditional and digital communications tools. We want to disseminate trusted information about this virus. We welcome Facebook’s partnership in helping to reach and interact with a wider segment of the population. This is so we can share the facts and provide accurate advice,” Kenya Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna said.

Ministry of Health WhatsApp Number

Kenya partnered with Whatsapp and Facebook to launch the messaging service to raise awareness on the coronavirus. The platform will enable Kenyans to directly access information from the Health ministry. The number is 0110 719 719.

How To Use The WhatsApp Number

When you send ‘Hi’ to the number on WhatsApp, you will receive a menu with options of information to choose from.

“Welcome to the official government Covid-19 support, what would you like to know about COVID-19? Type MENU to access more information”.

This chatbot will enable Kenyans to get answers to the most common questions about the coronavirus from the Ministry 24 hours a day.

When you get the Menu, you can then send a number with respect to the information you would like to receive. We tested this with the number 9 ‘Travel’ and this is the information we got.

According to the latest figures given by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday, Kenya has 25 confirmed coronavirus cases. The patients are in isolation at the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

Kagwe announced additional measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, including a reduction of passengers in matatus to ensure social distancing.

This simple site will help you keep up with COVID-19 numbers in Africa