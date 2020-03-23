So you’ve got the Android 10 update. Or maybe you’re looking to update to Android 10. You must be wondering what Android 10 is all about> What makes Android 10 so special? What makes it, not so special. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Android 10.
Android 10 is the tenth major release and the 17th version of the Android mobile operating system. It was released on September 3, 2019.
Android 10 Got Smarter
1. When someone sends you a message with a link to a place, a page or a YouTube video, you can open and navigate in Google Maps or open up the video on YouTube. There’s no copying and pasting required. They have also introduced Smart Reply across all your favourite messaging apps that suggest replies according to the text received.
2. Dark Theme. You can enable Dark Theme for your entire phone or for specific apps like Photos and Calendar. It’s supposedly easier on your eyes, and your phone battery too.
3. With a single tap, Live Caption will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app—even stuff you record yourself. Live Caption will become available this fall, starting with Pixel.
New privacy and security features put you in control
5. You can choose to only share location data with apps while you’re using them. You’ll also receive reminders when an app that you are not actively using is accessing your location, so you can decide whether or not to continue sharing.
6. In a new Privacy section under Settings, you’ll find important controls like Web & App Activity and Ad Settings in one place.
7. With Google Play system updates, important security and privacy fixes can now be sent to your phone from Google Play, in the same way, your apps update. So you get these fixes as soon as they’re available, without having to wait for a full OS update.
Find the right balance with technology for you and your family
8. You have greater control over where and when notifications will alert you. Mark notifications as “Silent” and they won’t make noise or appear on your lock screen, so you’re only alerted by notifications when you want to be.
9. Now Family Link is part of every device running Android 10, right in settings under Digital Wellbeing. Parents can use these tools to set digital ground rules like daily screen time limits, device bedtime, time limits on specific apps, and more. They can also review the apps children install on their devices, as well as their usage.
10. Digital Wellbeing now brings you Focus mode. Select the apps you find distracting—such as email or the news—and silence them until you come out of Focus mode. Sign up for the Beta to try it.
Unfortunately…
Android 10 has a lot of bugs! – We’ve been getting Wi-Fi dropouts, Evie launcher is acting weirdly, resizing icons, we had to restart the phone a few times already. There is an animation bug with the volume adjuster where it slides down diagonally after not using for a while instead of in parallel from the side. The whole OS has an unfinished feel to it somehow. It’s a bit of an insignificant mess but we give it time.
