Here Are 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Android 10

Find the right balance with technology for you and your family

8. You have greater control over where and when notifications will alert you. Mark notifications as “Silent” and they won’t make noise or appear on your lock screen, so you’re only alerted by notifications when you want to be.

9. Now Family Link is part of every device running Android 10, right in settings under Digital Wellbeing. Parents can use these tools to set digital ground rules like daily screen time limits, device bedtime, time limits on specific apps, and more. They can also review the apps children install on their devices, as well as their usage.

10. Digital Wellbeing now brings you Focus mode. Select the apps you find distracting—such as email or the news—and silence them until you come out of Focus mode. Sign up for the Beta to try it.

Unfortunately…

Android 10 has a lot of bugs! – We’ve been getting Wi-Fi dropouts, Evie launcher is acting weirdly, resizing icons, we had to restart the phone a few times already. There is an animation bug with the volume adjuster where it slides down diagonally after not using for a while instead of in parallel from the side. The whole OS has an unfinished feel to it somehow. It’s a bit of an insignificant mess but we give it time.