The New MacBook Air Would Be Perfect, For Any Kenyan Student Who Can Afford It

The 2019 MacBook Pro starts at around KES 150,000. That’s a hefty price for a laptop. But you still want an Apple device. You want to prove the hayyraaaz wrong. Well, if you can afford it, you should get the new MacBook Air.

It starts at KES 100,000. You can get a KES 10,000 off that price as a student or a teacher. Still sounds a bit expensive but let’s take a look at why this could be the cheapest, best MacBook so far.

MacBook Air 2020 specs

Display: 13-inch Retina LED (6K) display with True Tone

10th-generation Intel Core i5 GPU: Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics

1.27 kg Backlit Majic Keyboard

Touch ID

It’s not perfect but it’s so close, it hurts…

What Makes It Such A Great Package?

What I love about this new MacBook is its portability and powerhouse improvements. It’s really looking up to the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook is Light and Well-built

The 2020 MacBook Air is small and compact. It’s 13 inches and only weighs 1.2kgs. I mean try carrying a 1kg bag of sugar? It’s super light, right? It pales in comparison to the MacBook Book Pro that’s much larger and heavier. It fits easily in any bag and probably a sizeable handbag. You might even forget its there.

The device comes in three different colours; space grey, gold and silver. It seems Apple has come to terms with the evolving world and conceded by getting back to the more reliable Magic Keyboard. The keys are farther apart making it easier to type. They are also backlit meaning you can work through the night as well.

Performance

According to Apple, the MacBook Air 2020 is 8% faster than last year’s model thanks to the new 10th-generation processors on board. The laptop has off-the-shelf processors from Intel, rather than specially-made CPUs with higher clocks, which older MacBook Airs had.

Graphics are provided by the integrated GPUs – Intel Iris Plus – which Apple claims will deliver up to 180% faster graphics performance. While this won’t compete with MacBook Pros rocking discrete graphics cards, it means the new MacBook Air is better at handling tasks such as video editing.

Having such power will let you complete tasks from anywhere you can get a chance to sit with your laptop. Typing and working on different tabs is going to be a breeze on this computer. Say you have a vlog and just want to start out on your own. The MacBook Air will grant you the power to edit your videos and design posts for instagram.

FINAL VERDICT

The MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop, however, there are a few sacrifices you would have to make. They’ve kept the same design including the chunky bezels. The Webcam is still bad shooting at 720p and you have to get an adaptor for the most basic of ports.

Also, let’s not forget that for that price we can get more powerful laptops. From the likes of Lenovo with the Thinkpad and Dell, ASUS and HP who are also pushing a certain power availability agenda. But, as they say, It’s Apple.

If you are Mr money bags, you can sec it up to 16GB RAM, 2TB storage, and 10th Gen core i7 processors. It all boils down to the question, can you afford it?