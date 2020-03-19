Kenyan Organizations vs Covid-19: A Battle To Keep Businesses Afloat

It’s been noted that many companies are doing their best to try and fight Covid-19. In this piece, we would like to highlight the steps companies that interact with customers on a daily basis, have taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Fight Against Covid-19

Glovo

Glovo is a delivery app that has been in Kenya for a while now. The app offers deliveries from various locations including restaurants and supermarkets. These are the steps they have taken to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

Introduction of alternative payment methods in line with the President's message to avoid cash. You can now pay for your Glovo delivery conveniently using card or Mpesa.

Contactless deliveries: The courier will leave the order on your doorstep whenever possible and ring the bell.

Pre-taped bags: Glovo has introduced a system that guarantees the optimum packaging of your purchases.

Communication with couriers: They are in constant contact with couriers letting them know about the necessary hygiene measures.

SafeBoda

SafeBoda has embarked on a global Covid-Safe program. It is aimed at equipping the rider community with factual information and preventive measures to keep the SafeBoda community and our customers safe during this time.

SafeBoda provides safety gear :- Fresh hairnet for every customer. Open face helmet. Customer Reflector.

Send your packages or items using their Send Option.

Order in for food using SafeBoda Food.

Sky Garden

SkyGarden is an e-commerce platform built for African businesses. They are also taking steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Their delivery promises will take longer than usual. This is because they are working around the clock with their service partners to ensure availability on all products.

Their delivery partners have equipped all their riders with hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves. They are also training them on the various ways in which they can prevent the spread of the virus.

SkyGarden is also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this health crisis. They have blocked items that are making fake claims or ones they deem harmful to customers. The company will continue to actively monitor their marketplace and remove items that violate these policies.

UBER Kenya

UBER has stated that they are working on implementing further mechanisms to support their Uber community. Here are the current actions Uber has taken:

Supplies: They are working to provide drivers and couriers with access to sanitizers to help them keep them and their cars clean. They are partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible.

Support: UBER is supporting drivers and couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority. Drivers and couriers in these situations will receive financial assistance for a period of up to 14 days. They have also decided to temporarily close The Greenlight Hubs in Kenya to encourage social distancing.

Communication: Twice in the past month, information and guidance have been sent to all riders and drivers globally, as well as Uber Eats customers and couriers around the world with helpful tips and information on what we are doing. See more on their website.

Food delivery: Restaurants: The organization has asked restaurants to set up dedicated waiting areas for delivery drivers.



Do you know of any other companies fighting the good fight? Let us know how.