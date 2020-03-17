How Photographers in Kenya Will Be Affected By The Coronavirus

The world economy is on the brink of a recession and no one is exempt. Not even photographers in Kenya. Everywhere around the world, nothing seems to be going right. As photographers, you need to understand how you might be affected and what you can do to reap the positives.

Money is Not Going To Be So Great This Time of Year

As a recession seems more and more likely, we should anticipate the demand for photography services, to decrease. However, those who have recurring and trusting customers, could have some sort of business coming their way but we have to prepare for the worst.

Citizens have been advised to stay home. The hardest hit will probably be event photographers. With the president cancelling events, there will be little to no calls for photographers in the coming weeks.

Postponed weddings or weddings with decreased budgets will greatly affect photographers in Kenya. Sports photographers will feel the impact of cancelled games at the professional and amateur level.

Even in-studio portrait photographers, will start to feel a decline in business as their clients decrease their human contact, tighten their wallets, and spend more time at home.

Camera Sales Will See Historic Lows

Camera sales have been dropping year-over-year for the last 4 years. But supply chain problems and a recession economy could exacerbate the issue, leading to another historically bad year for the industry.

The new highly anticipated Canon R5 may be postponed. The Nikon D6 is getting delayed.

Photographers in Kenya Should Adopt New Habits on Shoots

Hand sanitizer will become a must-have in a photographer’s camera bag. You’ll need to conduct only verbal instructions. You might also need to take frequent breaks to wash your hands thoroughly.

If you’re a photographer, you understand what it means to be in the zone. These instructions seem like common sense but when you are in the zone, you could forget these instructions. Just keep that in mind at all times.

What Can You Do To Make This Work for You?

No matter how you feel about COVID-19, there are real financial implications. Whether you’re in a state of panic or you believe the whole thing is all hype driven by the media.

You can’t ignore the consequences of the virus, and the impact it can have on the industry. We expect the revenue decline to reverse as the hysteria calms and the economy recovers.

If you see a decline in business, you can invest in your business so that the current impact doesn’t fully affect you.